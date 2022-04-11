Kylie Jenner Hints She Still Hasn’t Named 2nd Child As She Shows Off ‘Baby Webster’ Name Tag

At True Thompson’s 4th birthday party, Kylie Jenner snapped footage of personalized Easter baskets for both her kids and revealed that she STILL hasn’t picked a name for her 2-month-old son.

Kylie Jenner, 24, appears to be taking her time in settling on a name for her second child. The makeup mogul initially revealed that her and Travis Scott‘s son’s name was Wolf, but then she informed her fans that they dropped the moniker because the couple felt it didn’t fit their baby boy. When Kylie attended her niece True Thompson‘s 4th birthday party on Sunday, April 10, she posted footage that seemingly confirmed that her two-month-old son still hasn’t been named yet.

Kylie snapped footage of personalized Easter gift baskets for both her children. The basket on the left was for her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who adorably snuck into her famous mom’s footage. Kylie also showed a glimpse at her son’s Easter basket, which read “Baby Webster” on the label. “So cute,” Kylie said about the baskets. Both were filled with goodies, and Stormi’s had a big pink flower on the top while “Baby Webster’s” had a big blue flower.

Kylie welcomed her son on February 2. She shocked her fans when she revealed the newborn’s name change over a month later. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote in a social media post. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Although Kylie hasn’t dished on her son’s name, she has been open about her postpartum struggles. “[It] has not been easy,” she said in a Mar. 15 Instagram video. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually — it’s just crazy.” Kylie said she didn’t want to get back to her life without sharing this because she wanted other young mothers going through similar circumstances to realize it was okay not to be okay. “I think we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”

Thankfully, sources told HollywoodLife that Travis has stepped up and helped Kylie in her time of need. “Kylie’s vulnerability has made Travis fall even more in love with her than he already was,” an insider told us.