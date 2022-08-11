Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sheer Sequin Strapless Dress For 25th Birthday Celebrations: ‘Twenty Fine’

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday in style. The reality star took to Instagram on August 10 to give her followers a glimpse at her fabulous birthday outfit. Kylie rocked a chic sequin dress that showcased her sexy body including her big booty. She wore her hair in a neat up-do with curls, rocked a pair of silver earrings, and sported light purple lipstick.

As Kylie showed off her gorgeous outfit, fireworks went off in the background. In the one video from her post, the makeup mogul smiled and looked at the cameras as the sky lit up with the grand finale of the fireworks show. Kylie looked back at the fireworks and laughed as she continued to proudly show off her birthday look.

It’s unclear where Kylie celebrated her birthday at night. Earlier that day, she shared a TikTok video of herself wearing a sexy pink dress and matching slippers at breakfast with two of her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and some of her friends. Her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster popped up in the footage, as well! “its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋,” she captioned the TikTok.

This past year has been momentous for Kylie. She welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott, 31, in February. Kylie revealed that her son was named Wolf Jacques Webster — an ode to Travis’ birth name of Jacques Webster — but then said that was no longer the case in March. She still hasn’t revealed her son’s moniker and has only shared a few rare glimpses of her baby boy on social media.

After giving birth a second time, Kylie was open about postpartum struggles. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually — it’s just crazy,” she said in a March video. Luckily, Travis has been by Kylie’s side and continues to support her. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the “Sicko Mode” rapper is always on hand “to listen to her, to be a friend, and let [Kylie] know she’s not alone.”

Kylie’s openness to her fans about her struggles has also helped her get through these tough times. “Kylie is so glad she’s been open with fans about her ongoing struggle with postpartum,” the source told us. “It was something she initially deliberated with for a bit but ultimately felt like if she could help even one person who is also struggling, then that’s all she could hope for.”