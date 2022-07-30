Kylie Jenner Models Sexy Slip Dress As She Poses On Bed: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, wowed her Instagram fans on July 29 when she posted two new sexy photos of herself! The makeup mogul wore a white slip dress while laying on a bed with white blankets and a pink glow, in the epic snapshots. She had her long dark hair down and her eyes were closed in one of them.

“rise and shine,” she captioned the post, referencing the three words she sang to her baby girl Stormi, now 4, in a video that went viral back in 2019. Once she shared the images, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment her and express enthusiasm about the gems. “Wow,” one follower simply but effectively wrote while another “OMG Kylie!”

Before Kylie posted her latest photos, she made headlines for shutting down Kylie Swim, a swimwear line she announced last year. Although she didn’t confirm the shutdown at the time, fans noticed the website hadn’t been updated in a while and documents obtained by The Sun indicated that Kylie’s legal team had “abandoned” the trademark. One scanned PDF says that the May 2021 trademark application was labelled “DEAD/APPLICATION/Refused/Dismissed or Invalidated.”

Kylie dropped products from the swimwear line in Aug. 2021. They were part of what she called a capsule collection and included bright colors like orange, yellow, and fuchsia. She took to the line’s Instagram to share eye-catching photos of herself modeling styles from the brand. One was an orange one-piece with cutouts and another was a yellow and pink one-piece with cutouts.

Each style looked incredible on Kylie but received mixed reviews from fans. Apparently the quality and fit of the pieces weren’t satisfactory to a lot of purchasers, but one fan, in particular, expressed desire for a second drop of the line. “They should have done one more drop. After the first disaster, there was curiosity to see if it would improve. Should have capitalized on that and then bailed,” they wrote.