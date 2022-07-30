Kylie Jenner Models Sexy Slip Dress As She Poses On Bed: Photos

Kylie Jenner looked relaxed as she laid on a comfortable-looking bed and closed her eyes, in new gorgeous social media photos.

By:
July 30, 2022 5:40PM EDT
Kylie Jenner
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks stunning in all silver as she heads to Giorgio Baldi Restaurant for dinner with her friends Stassie and sisters Kim and Khloe in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner departs Stassie Karanikolaou and Zack Bia's joint birthday party after Tristan Thompson shows up! Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kylie Jenner, 24, wowed her Instagram fans on July 29 when she posted two new sexy photos of herself! The makeup mogul wore a white slip dress while laying on a bed with white blankets and a pink glow, in the epic snapshots. She had her long dark hair down and her eyes were closed in one of them.

“rise and shine,” she captioned the post, referencing the three words she sang to her baby girl Stormi, now 4, in a video that went viral back in 2019. Once she shared the images, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment her and express enthusiasm about the gems. “Wow,” one follower simply but effectively wrote while another “OMG Kylie!”

Before Kylie posted her latest photos, she made headlines for shutting down Kylie Swim, a swimwear line she announced last year. Although she didn’t confirm the shutdown at the time, fans noticed the website hadn’t been updated in a while and documents obtained by The Sun indicated that Kylie’s legal team had “abandoned” the trademark. One scanned PDF says that the May 2021 trademark application was labelled “DEAD/APPLICATION/Refused/Dismissed or Invalidated.”

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner in another slip dress during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Kylie dropped products from the swimwear line in Aug. 2021. They were part of what she called a capsule collection and included bright colors like orange, yellow, and fuchsia. She took to the line’s Instagram to share eye-catching photos of herself modeling styles from the brand. One was an orange one-piece with cutouts and another was a yellow and pink one-piece with cutouts.

Each style looked incredible on Kylie but received mixed reviews from fans. Apparently the quality and fit of the pieces weren’t satisfactory to a lot of purchasers, but one fan, in particular, expressed desire for a second drop of the line. “They should have done one more drop. After the first disaster, there was curiosity to see if it would improve. Should have capitalized on that and then bailed,” they wrote.

More From Our Partners

ad