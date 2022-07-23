Kylie Jenner Appears To Shut Down ‘Kylie Swim’ Line & Fans React: ‘Should Have Done Another Drop’



It might be a wrap for Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Swim line. The reality star, 25, hasn’t promoted the brand via social media in some time, and eagle eyed fans noticed that the website hasn’t added any new product in a while. Beyond that, documents obtained by The Sun indicate that Kylie’s legal team has “abandoned” the trademark. One scanned PDF says that the May 2021 trademark application was labelled “DEAD/APPLICATION/Refused/Dismissed or Invalidated.”

After months of teasing, Kylie finally dropped her Kylie Swim line in August 21 with a curated capsule collection. The colors and cuts were summer ready, featuring a bright yellow, orange and also fuschia ombre. Kylie Swim also offered non-traditional cuts, include a criss-cross one piece and bustier-style monokini. The swimwear line garnered mixed reviews, however, some fans wanted to see more from the brand per a Reddit thread.

Shortly after the release, the line garnered mixed reviews for quality and fit — perhaps part of the reason for the quiet wrap to the line. One fan, however, wanted Kylie to drop a second collection to give people to experience Kylie Swim again. “They should have done one more drop. After the first disaster, there was curiosity to see if it would improve. Should have capitalized on that and then bailed,” they wrote.

Shortly after the Kylie Swim launch, reports broke that the cosmetics CEO was expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, 31. The star seemingly slowed down on promotion as she embraced her pregnancy, and the Kylie Swim Instagram account shows only a limited amount of posts — the last being almost two months ago in June.

She isn’t the first Kardashian-Jenner sister to launch a swim line: Kim Kardashian, 41, expanded her popular SKIMS label to include a large range of mix-and-match water pieces in April. The body inclusive line offers everything from tiny bikinis to full coverage bike short and crop tops, and most recently released a metallic collection just in time for summer. Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede‘s Good American also has swim, which launched in 2020.

Beyond Kylie Swim, Kylie has a number of other successful businesses including Kylie Cosmetics and spin-off Kylie Swim. Amid her second pregnancy, the entrepreneur also released baby brand Kylie Baby.