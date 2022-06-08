Kim Kardashian Stuns In A Bikini During Her ‘SI’ Shoot In Dominican Republic

Kim Kardashian, 41, turned heads in the Dominican Republic when she took part in a sexy photo shoot for Sports Illustrated! The reality star posed in a black bikini and a nude one-piece as she promoted her SKIMS shapewear collection during the shoot, in snippets from Hulu’s The Kardashians latest trailer for the series’ next episode. Some of the photos were taken on a beach and others on a balcony as she confidently showed off her figure.

“We’re here in the D.R. and we’re doing SKIMS shoots, Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover,” she can be heard saying as the plane lands, in the trailer. “There’s like, so much going on. I’m trying to get so much content.”

In addition to the swimsuits, Kim rocked other outfits in the trailer, including a black bandeau top and long skirt that had a high slit. She paired it with strapped heels and had her long hair pulled back into a ponytail. She also accessorized with gold and white jewelry for the various looks as her makeup was on point.

View Related Gallery KarJenner Sisters On Boats: See Kendall In Her Bikini & More Hot Summer Pics EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Despite the eye-catching moments, Kim wasn’t the only sister to have a special spotlight in the trailer. Kourtney Kardashian was also shown meeting with comedian Benny Drama, who often parodies the KarJenner family on his Instagram account. “Hi, Babe,” he said to the oldest KarJenner sibling while wearing Halloween-themed Minnie Mouse ears. “It’s like looking in a mirror.” They are then shown sitting next to each other as Kourtney asks him if he’s ready for Poosh Wellness 2022.

The Kardashians, which premiered in Apr. 2022, has been a big hit ever since it started airing on Hulu. It showcases all the KarJenner sisters as well as their mom Kris Jenner as they navigate their busy careers and personal lives. Some of the moments that have already made headlines include when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and Kourtney’s romantic proposal from her now-husband Travis Barker. Future episodes will also reportedly show Kourtney and Travis’ recent Italian wedding.