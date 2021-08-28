Kim Kardashian ‘Was Asked’ To Host ‘SNL’ Season Premiere: How Her Sisters May Join

Kim Kardashian may host the upcoming season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and creator Lorne Michaels suggested Kanye West be the musical guest, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HL.

Kim Kardashian, 40, may soon be gracing our screens on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “was asked” to be the host of the highly anticipated episode, according to one source, and there’s even been some talk to have her sisters join in and have her husband Kanye West, 44, whom she’s been separated from, be the musical guest.

“ Kim was asked to be a host for SNL and there was even discussion of having Kanye be the musical guest for the first episode of the season,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The desire is for Kim to host and potentially have some family members take part in skits or the opening monologue. If they can’t figure it out for the season debut, they still want her to do a hosting spot sometime during the season.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s reps for comment but have yet to receive a response.

It’s unclear which sisters, if not all, would be involved, but since their family reality show officially ended earlier this year, it would be a great opportunity for them to share the spotlight once again. As far as Kanye’s possible participation, the odds aren’t great but it’s still an idea that’s been put out there. “The discussion of having Kanye be the musical guest didn’t go much further than a suggestion so the likelihood of that happening is very slim,” the source explained. “But Lorne put it out there.”

News of Kim’s possible future SNL hosting gig comes after she made headlines for showing up to Kanye’s latest listening event for his new album, Donda. She participated in a special part of the event by taking the stage with her ex while wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress. The eye-catching moment happened during the song, “No Child Left Behind,” which was the final tune of the night.

Shortly after the event, Kim took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing the dress on and off stage, including one in which she sat close to Kanye. The appearance has fans wondering if the two are trying to reconcile, six months after she filed for divorce, but a source previously told us that the former lovebirds are just really a support system for their passions.