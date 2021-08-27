How Kim Kardashian Felt About Wearing A Wedding Dress At Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Event

Fans were shocked to see Kim Kardashian reenacting her wedding with Kanye West at the rapper’s ‘Donda’ event on Aug. 26, and now we know how SHE felt about it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be getting divorce, but they still care about each other. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made that very apparent on Aug. 26, when she took part in the rapper’s Donda listening event, while wearing a wedding gown.

And while her participation — especially in that dress — may have seemed weird to viewers, it wasn’t anything but for both Kim and Kanye.

Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West’s DONDA listening event.👀👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sCl2VRv66e — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 27, 2021

“Kim thought that putting on a wedding gown was fun for the vision that Kanye has for his art and music. She has always been mesmerized with him and his ability to cause discussion, and what better way to get the word out and help him [promote his new album] than by doing this artistic stunt that she more prefers to call a brilliant art idea from Kanye’s mind,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She supports his artistic endeavors and his career. That will never change. They might not be together romantically, but the support she has for his success — she takes that seriously and it’s important for her. She is happy to do everything to help and she will do it again and again,” our source added.

Furthermore, footage taken by people who attended the event showed Kim and Kanye holding hands as they left the stadium together after the show.

Held at Soldier Field in Chicago, the event also included appearances by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. Those appearances caused a bit of an uproar online, given the fact that both are dealing with two separate scandals. Fortunately, everyone loved Kim’s appearance even though it totally caught fans off guard.

Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.