Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

After the adorable mommy-daughter duo entered the retail store, Kylie walked up to the aisle of the store that is carrying her line of makeup. While filming the massive display that was showcasing her exquisite line, she said, “Mmmm! So beautiful!” Stormi then picked out one of the products and said, “Oooh. Pretty red” before putting the item into her mom’s shopping cart. Kylie agreed with Stormi and said, “Yeah. Mhmm.” The two of them then proceeded to pick out various items from the display. In one shot, Stormi was seen holding up one of her mom’s amazing eyeliners. Kylie said to her, “You got the last mauve pallet.” She then put that into her shopping basket before heading to a different display to purchase additional makeup products from her own line.

After loading up on products from her own makeup line, which was previously only available online, Kylie took the time out of her busy schedule to pose with fans for selfies. Needless to say, Kylie and Stormi were both dressed in matching outfits. Kylie, wore white tight pants and a yellow halter top, with white sunglasses. Stormi, on the other hand, wore a gorgeous yellow floral dress that was accented with pink flowers. Towards the end of their outing, Stormi tried picking out more of her mom’s makeup before Kylie decided that it was time to go. The two walked towards the cash register — but not before stopping to take photos with more fans.

View Related Gallery Stormi Webster: Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Kylie Jenner looks stunning leaving Nobu restaurant with daughter Stormi. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 7 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After their shopping excursion, Kylie filmed herself inside her car and said, “I got to pick out Ulta beauty, which is our exclusive Ulta shade. She then took the product out of the box and applied it to her gorgeous lips. When she was done with the flawless application, she looked into the camera with her pout lips and said, “This shade is so pretty.” With Stormi in the backseat and Kylie in the passenger seat, driven by a driver apparently, Kylie thanked the outlet and said, “Thank you, Ulta. Bye.”