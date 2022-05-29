Kylie Jenner Rocks Sheer Nude Top For Cosmetics Shoot: Photos

Kylie looked absolutely sensational posing in a gorgeous silk ensemble for her latest makeup ad.

By:
May 29, 2022 10:57AM EDT
View gallery
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps off her 100 million dollar private jet in New York ahead of the Met Gala. 01 May 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA853221_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks stunning as she quietly attended The Kardashian' Hulu TV show viewing party in Hollywood. 08 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845752_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is the rare breed of beauties who look camera-ready at a moment’s notice. The 22-year-old makeup mogul proved on point as she shared snaps of herself getting ready for her latest cosmetic company photo shoot. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 28, Kylie showed off her instant transformation from mother of two to cover girl! She captioned the flawless post, “shoot dayz @kyliecosmetics.”

The glamorous social media offering comes after Kylie made a TikTok to reveal she was struggling a bit after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott in February. Using a sound bite from her 2017 show, Life of Kylie, Kylie mouthed the words, “I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.” She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened up about her post pregnancy struggles since she and Travis gave birth to their baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. The reality star, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, spoke out about it back in March on Instagram. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Kylie was also in her feels about being a parent this past Mother’s Day. She shared a slew of photos and clips of her baby girl Stormi and one of her son’s hands. Kylie has yet to share a photo of what he looks like. As mentioned, his name is also a mystery, although at one point they had decided to call him Wolf Webster. However, weeks after they confirmed the name, Kylie explained that they decided to change it.

More From Our Partners

ad