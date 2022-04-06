Kylie Jenner Rocks Leather Jumpsuit For New Makeup Launch 2 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner sizzled in a leather jumpsuit for a launch celebrating her latest collaboration with Kendall Jenner on April 5. Her latest public outing comes 2 months after having her son.

In the midst of spending time with her 2-month-old son, Kylie Jenner took a break from being a mom to celebrate her latest Kylie Cosmetics collab with big sister Kendall Jenner, 26. Ahead of the lavish party, Kylie showed off her fit for the night on her Instagram Story. The 24-year-old makeup mogul rocked a leather jumpsuit with neon gloves.

Kylie drove to the party in a Lamborghini, which she also showed off on Instagram. The celebration was held at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles and featured stunning floral decorations. The centerpiece of the table included gorgeous purple and white flowers and candles. Their new collection is being released on April 6.

Kylie was joined by Kendall, along with mom Kris Jenner, 66, who gave a little speech. “I couldn’t be prouder of anyone in my entire life,” Kris said about her daughters. Khloe Kardashian, 37, also stepped out to support her little sisters. Khloe’s Instagram Story revealed that the party had themed cocktails, “The Kenny” and “The Kylie.”

The celebration marked one of Kylie’s first public appearances since giving birth to her second child, a son with Travis Scott, 30. Kylie and Travis recently took their daughter, Stormi, 4, on a solo trip to Disneyland.

Their baby boy was born on February 2, 2022, just one day before their daughter’s birthday. Kylie has been fairly MIA after giving birth until she released her “To Our Son” video to the world. Kylie and Travis did a similar video for Stormi when she was born in 2018.

After the “To Our Son” video was released, Kylie announced that she and Travis were actually changing their son’s name. “Wolf” was the name given to the little Webster on his birth certificate, but Kylie revealed that it “really didn’t feel like it was him.” Kylie and Travis have yet to reveal what their son’s new name is now.