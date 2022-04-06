Video

Kylie Jenner Rocks Leather Jumpsuit For New Makeup Launch 2 Months After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A Pregnant Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel in New York with an orange coat and a Louis Vuitton Handbag Kylie Jenner leaving her hotel in New York, USA - 09 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in NYCPictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Kylie Jenner sizzled in a leather jumpsuit for a launch celebrating her latest collaboration with Kendall Jenner on April 5. Her latest public outing comes 2 months after having her son.

In the midst of spending time with her 2-month-old son, Kylie Jenner took a break from being a mom to celebrate her latest Kylie Cosmetics collab with big sister Kendall Jenner, 26. Ahead of the lavish party, Kylie showed off her fit for the night on her Instagram Story. The 24-year-old makeup mogul rocked a leather jumpsuit with neon gloves.

Kylie drove to the party in a Lamborghini, which she also showed off on Instagram. The celebration was held at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles and featured stunning floral decorations. The centerpiece of the table included gorgeous purple and white flowers and candles. Their new collection is being released on April 6.

Kylie was joined by Kendall, along with mom Kris Jenner, 66, who gave a little speech. “I couldn’t be prouder of anyone in my entire life,” Kris said about her daughters. Khloe Kardashian, 37, also stepped out to support her little sisters. Khloe’s Instagram Story revealed that the party had themed cocktails, “The Kenny” and “The Kylie.”

The celebration marked one of Kylie’s first public appearances since giving birth to her second child, a son with Travis Scott, 30. Kylie and Travis recently took their daughter, Stormi, 4, on a solo trip to Disneyland.

Related Gallery

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wears Leather: Photos Of The Famous Family

In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
West Hollywood, CA - Kim and Khloe Kardashian wear matching black ensembles for lunch at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, while the cameras follow their every move. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**NO BRANDS NO SOCIAL NO PR NO YOUTUBE** Khloe Kardashian looks stunning heading to lunch with sisters Kim and Kendall. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5296826 160322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Their baby boy was born on February 2, 2022, just one day before their daughter’s birthday. Kylie has been fairly MIA after giving birth until she released her “To Our Son” video to the world. Kylie and Travis did a similar video for Stormi when she was born in 2018.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala in 2018, just months after giving birth to Stormi. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

After the “To Our Son” video was released, Kylie announced that she and Travis were actually changing their son’s name. “Wolf” was the name given to the little Webster on his birth certificate, but Kylie revealed that it “really didn’t feel like it was him.” Kylie and Travis have yet to reveal what their son’s new name is now.