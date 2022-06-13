Kylie Jenner Admits She’s Experiencing ‘Tons’ Of ‘Pain’ 4 Months Postpartum

Kylie Jenner revealed she's been having 'back' and 'knee pain' that have slowed down her workouts in a caption for a new video that showed her walking on a treadmill.

June 13, 2022 10:17PM EDT
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 24, is determined to stay fit and healthy, four months after she gave birth to her second child. The makeup mogul took to her Instagram story to share two new posts, including a pic of her posing by workout equipment and a video of her walking a treadmill, and revealed she has been suffering from back and knee pain postpartum. “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again 🙏,” she wrote in the caption for the clip.

The beauty wore a dark brown sports bra and shorts in the new posts and also said she has “no days off” in the caption for the photo. She had her hair down and rocked long yellow nails as she got her exercise routine on. She also appeared to have no makeup on.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has been open about her struggles both physically and emotionally since giving birth to her son with Travis Scott in Feb. In March, just six weeks after becoming a mother-of-two, she revealed she was having difficulties “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually”, in another post. She explained that she wanted to be open about what she was going through to help other moms out there. “It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she admitted. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

Kylie Jenner during a previous event. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child four years after having their daughter Stormi, 4. They have yet to announce his name after initially naming him Wolf. After news got out about the name, the reality star announced that she and the rapper decided to change it because they didn’t feel it fit him. “I liked the name,” Kylie told Entertainment Tonight in April. “There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

When Kylie’s not opening up about her new son, she’s spending time with Stormi. The two of them were recently spotted out and about for a lunch date at Nobu restaurant in the L.A. area. They stayed close as they walked by cameras in casual outfits and flashed smiles as they enjoyed the quality time together.

