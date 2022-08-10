Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless In Neon Green & White Lingerie For New SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest SKIMS campaign. The 41-year-old looked stunning when she rocked a neon green lingerie set featuring a strapless bandeau and a matching thong. In another photo, she rocked a plunging white bralette with a matching thong.

In the first photo, Kim was lying down on her side while wearing a strapless, neon green Fits Everybody Bandeau and a matching high-rise Dipped Thong that was high on the sides and low in the front. As for her glam, Kim had her platinum blonde hair down in a sleek and straight style while parted in the middle. She added a sultry smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy brown lip.

In another photo, Kim pushed herself up onto her arms while lying on her side wearing a white Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette. The spaghetti strap bralette featured a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the sporty bra with a matching T String Thong that had super skinny straps on the side and came high up on her thighs.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kim alose rocked a bright blue Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit in Mykonos. The spaghetti strap one-piece featured a low-cut neckline and super high-rise bottoms that showed off her bare legs and hips.

Kim has been on a roll with sexy outfits lately and just the other day she posted a stunning photo of herself soaking wet while walking out of the ocean. In the photo, she wore a white Skims Ultra Fine Mesh Thong that was completely see-through and styled it with a blue and white T-shirt that read, “The Incredibles.” She tied the T-shirt to make it super cropped and wore a tiny white bralette underneath.