Kim Kardashian Rocks Silk Shorts To Debut Her New Beats x Kim Campaign: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, stunned in a pair of silk shorts in her sexy campaign for her new headphones collaboration with Beats. She shared the new project on her Instagram on August 9, and captioned the photos, “I’m so excited to share Beats Fit Pro by @beatsbydre will be coming soon in 3 signature neutrals, designed by me! Can’t wait for you to try them out on 8/16.” Talk about working out and listening to music in style!

The new headphones are wireless in-ear buds that Kim designed in her signature minimal color palette. Kim had a glow about her in the campaign photos, as she rocked full-glam and long platinum blonde hair. She also wore a waist-snatching tank top in a neutral beige color to match the new headphones.

It is no surprise that Kim designed the Beats to be in three neutral colors, as the star is known for using this color palette in many of her other business ventures, including SKIMS and SKKN BY KIM. The official Instagram account for Beats also shared photos of the new earbuds on August 9. Beats captioned the post, “True wireless earbuds that can actually keep up with @kimkardashian.” Kim chose three beautiful nude-like shades in beige, mocha, and brown color.

Although the earbuds won’t be released until August 16, many fans are already in love with the new collaboration. One Instagram user commented on the Beats photo and wrote, “I need a pair. The color choices are beautiful.” A separate fan commented, “So it took you guys a year to change the color? She started wearing them last October!”

Kim is known to be very invested in working out and she maintains a very active lifestyle. Although Kim is not a recording artist like many of the brand’s past collaborators, she still seems like a perfect fit for Beats since she loves to workout and the headphones are popular amongst fitness enthusiasts. The mom-of-four is looking gorgeous in these campaign photos less than a week after her reported split from Pete Davidson.

The new headphones are called the Beats Fit Pro, and are fully wireless earbuds. They are also “Engineered for an active lifestyle,” which perfectly suits Kim. In addition, the lush earbuds boast, “an innovative flexible wingtip design, a custom-developed acoustic platform, sweat and water resistance, a 24-hour battery life with charging case, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with head tracking, and the Apple H1 chip.”

Kim chose the three colors: Moon, Dune, and Earth, because she wanted them to “blend in.” In the video for the earbuds on the Beats website, Kim shared her specific reasoning for the colors. “I thought to myself, wouldn’t that be cool if I could find headphones that were color painted in more neutral tones,” Kim said.

She continued, “Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in and I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors.” Kim also revealed that she had an artist paint the pre-existing earbuds for her “just for fun” when she got the idea to pitch the color palette to Beats.