Pete Davidson Twins With Kim Kardashian’s Blonde Hair As He Supports Her On Set

Pete Davidson, 28, looked like he was taking a little hairstyle inspiration from his girlfriend Kim Kardashian during his latest outing! The comedian, who filmed his last sketch scenes as a cast member on Saturday Night Live last weekend, was photographed walking beside the reality star outside a building as he showed off blonde hair similar to hers under a shower cap. She was taking a break from posing for photos for her shapewear line, SKIMS, during the memorable moment, and the smitten beau flashed a smile while looking in her direction.

He wore a white long-sleeved sweatshirt, black pants, and black boots as she wore a dark tan long-sleeved SKIMS crop top and matching SKIMS pants. She also wore tan heeled boots that hugged the bottom of her legs. The beauty’s blonde tresses were down and parted in the middle as she held a can of Diet Coke and put sunglasses on her face.

The lovebirds’ casual outing comes after Kim wowed at her sister Kourtney Kardashian and new brother-in-law Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy on May 22. She wore a long-sleeved black lace fitted dress and heels to the epic celebration and had her long hair pulled up into a high hairstyle with some strands hanging down. She also wore a necklace and carried a mini purse as she walked beside family in the gorgeous city of Portofino.

View Related Gallery Hotties Who Dyed Their Hair Bleach Blonde -- PICS Zac Efron LA Premiere of "The Beach Bum", Los Angeles, USA - 28 Mar 2019 Celebrities seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Zac Efron,Matthew McConaughey Ref: SPL5075693 280319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Although Kim went to Italy with just her family and not Pete, since he was filming SNL that same weekend, she still looked like she was having a great time, in a social media video posted by her daughter North West. The mother-of-four was busting some moves along with some other family members at the wedding reception, in the video, and didn’t miss a beat. She changed in to sparkly silver and black outfit and still looked as pretty as ever during the fun time.

As Kim danced the night away, Pete had a bittersweet exit from SNL and a source recently told us, Kim supported his decision to leave the show, which he had been on for eight years, and even thought it was a smart idea. “Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career. She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She knows he’s been toying with the idea of leaving since before they started dating, but she thinks he made the right call to bow out now. He already has a ton of projects lined up and she loves that he’ll have more freedom with his schedule now.”