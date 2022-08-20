Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Kris, Khloe [Kardashian], and Kim [Kardashian] were cordial to her, but they did not engage in conversation,” the source continued. “It does hurt Caitlyn to see how much things have changed since her transition, and she knows that she has played a part in the demise of some of these relationships. She wishes things could have been done differently but they can’t. She is her true self now and she has a great relationship with Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall, her biological daughters. That is what is most important to Caitlyn.”

Although Kris and Caitlyn both attended the party, they were only photographed separately. They looked like they were having a great time, in the pics, and Caitlyn showed off a stylish outfit that included a white top with black stripes as her long hair was down. She also was spotted holding a cocktail, which was most likely Kendall’s branded tequila.

Despite ups and downs with the Kardashians over the years, Caitlyn proved she has no bad feelings toward her former stepdaughter Khloe when she congratulated her on her second bundle of joy, whom she welcomed via surrogate with Tristan Thompson earlier this month. “Congratulations major @khloekardashian. I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” she wrote in a Twitter message on Aug. 5.

Caitlyn’s love comes after she started transitioning from living her life as Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn in 2015. She documented her transition journey in her reality show, I Am Cait, which also showed her friction with the Kardashians after she slammed Kris in her book, The Secrets of My Life. Although things between them have been rocky since then, Caitlyn is still often seen with Kendall and Kylie.