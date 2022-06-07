Caitlyn Jenner’s Mom, 96, Shades ‘The Kardashians’ As ‘Senseless’ TV

The Kardashian’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, may be a hit with fans, but it is not favorable for everyone — including family. Caitlyn Jenner‘s mother, Esther Jenner, 96, the biological grandmother of Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24, slammed the show in a June 6 interview. “I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched,” she told the US Sun.

“But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly. They’re my blood,” she added. “And my four step-grandchildren — Kim [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Robert [Kardashian] — feel like they’re mine, too.”

It’s easy to wonder if Esther would have a different opinion about the show if Caitlyn, 72, was included. In a March 10 tweet reacting to the announcement of The Kardashians‘ premiere date, she said she was “happy” the show was continuing its reality television journey after leaving the E! network after 20 seasons. “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life,” she tweeted. “To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”

View Related Gallery 'The Kardashians' Premiere: Photos Of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & More FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022 Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

However, she didn’t let the fact that she was not invited to the Hulu show slide. “Of course at the same time it is unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show,” she added in a second tweet. “With that said, I cannot emphasize enough how happy I am for my family that it continues!”

Caitlyn’s status with the KarJenner clan is a bit dicey. She announced she was transitioning into a woman in 2015 and separated from Kris Jenner, 66, in 2016. Then in 2017, she released a 320-page memoir titled The Secrets of My Life, in which she made some ugly claims about Kris and how she handled their money. It seems like they have all moved on, but Caitlyn was excluded from 43-year-old former stepdaughter Kourtney’s Portofino, Italy nuptials to Blink-182 musician Travis Barker, 45, in May.

On the other hand, Kim, 41, introduced Caitlyn to boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, a month before the wedding. Plus, Kendall and Kylie spent some quality time with Caitlyn shortly after the wedding, as an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the sisters were concerned for their father. “They both understand why Cait wasn’t invited to Kourtney‘s wedding but as much as it makes sense that she wasn’t on the guest list, there’s no doubt Caitlyn did feel left out,” the source noted. “Both Kendall and Kylie are very sensitive to the situation on all sides so the best they could really do is give their dad extra love and attention. They made sure to stay in touch while they were in Italy and since they got back they’ve both been spending extra time with their dad.”

Caitlyn had her own reality television show, I Am Cait, which ran for two seasons in 2016. She most recently was at the center of attention for running in the 2021 gubernatorial race for the state of California. She was unsuccessful in replacing incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.