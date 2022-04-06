Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To Meet Caitlyn Jenner & Caitlyn Spills: She’s ‘So Happy’

Pete Davidson made a good impression on Caitlyn Jenner who claims he makes Kim Kardashian ‘so happy.’

Pete Davidson has been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the latest being Kim Kardashian’s stepmother, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn revealed that she and the Saturday Night Live star had met during the Tuesday, April 6 episode of the Full Send podcast. The former Olympian had nothing but positive words to say about the comedian, calling him a “very nice guy.”

“To be honest with you, he seemed like a very nice guy,” she said on the podcast. “But the best part was Kim seemed so happy and that’s my number one concern.” Pete also has approval from the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner. During the ABC News special featuring the famous family, she calls him “a really nice guy.” Meanwhile, her sister Khloé Kardashian says, “[Pete] just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time.”

It’s clear the SNL actor has been spending plenty of time around the SKIMS founder’s kids. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, have reportedly met the King of Staten Island star and he used his skills as a comedian to his advantage, making them smile and laugh. It seems that Pete’s family loves the reality TV star just as much.

She reportedly got to visit Staten Island with Pete and meet his grandparents. Pete was filming in New York and the two decided to pop by after it wrapped. This is the first time Kim has met the 28-year-old’s grandparents. However, she met his mom Amy Davidson back in December. Since then, she has piped up about her hopes for the two to have kids.

A source close to the couple revealed that they have since thought about the idea of raising a kid together. “Pete was totally embarrassed that his mother went there, but this did open the door for them to have a conversation about the topic,” another source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “They touched on it before but, because there was some truth to his mother Amy’s comment, it did cause a discussion to be had. Pete does want to have a kid one day, and Kim has not ruled out the possibility of having more children.