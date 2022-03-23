Pete Davidson’s Mom Wants Him To Have A Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s mom may be on board with a baby on board for the ‘SNL’ star and Kim Kardashian! Check out the details here.

Are fans ready for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson little one? Apparently Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, is! According to Page Six, the mom to the 28-year-old comedian co-signed a comment on a photo of Kim and Pete re-posted by a fan. “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. ❤️ @amyymarie118,” a fan wrote on Tuesday on an Instagram photo of the pair kissing in a car, also tagging Amy. The King of Staten Island actor’s mom enthusiastically responded, simply writing, ‘yayyyy!” in a since-deleted comment.

Amy is definitely one proud mama, as she always posts about Pete on National Sons Day. “Happy National Son’s Day!” she wrote on March 4. “I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more 💙💙💙.” She seems to post every time the holiday comes around in the year, and it’s definitely the cutest thing ever! She also never fails to post cute pictures with both Pete and his sister, Casey Davidson, as they appear

Perhaps Kim and Pete may be thinking about babies, but they’re also thinking about their careers. In February, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Pete’s ultimate goal is to become an “A-list comedic actor” — and Pete’s billionaire girlfriend is doing her part in helping her man get there! “It takes a lot for Kim to truly be amused, or impressed, with someone’s talent and Kim really is. She has really been helping Pete to have the confidence and ability to go after anything that he wants,” the source said.

Although the comedian has become a staple on Saturday Night Live, it seems to be only the beginning for the Staten Island Native. “He knows what niche he fits into. Pete’s ultimate acting goals are to star in comedy movies and have a similar career to some of the greats that came before him, such as Chevy Chase,” the source said. Perhaps Kim, who has built and empire out of a reality show, is the best person for the job. “Kim is helping Pete in a number of ways,” the source concluded.