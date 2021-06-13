Why Caitlyn Jenner Won’t Reach Out To Kanye West Ahead Of Governor Run

Less than a year after Kanye West announced he was running for president, Caitlyn Jenner has her sights set on becoming the governor of California!

Caitlyn Jenner, 71, and Kanye West, 44, have both announced political ambitions in the last year — but the I Am Cait star doesn’t plan to an endorsement or tips from the Yeezy designer. “Caitlyn and Kanye don’t really speak anymore, so she has no plans to reach out to Kanye for an endorsement of her run for governor,” a source close to the Olympic gold medalist tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Caitlyn formally filed paperwork for her gubernatorial campaign on April 23, while Kanye took to Twitter to announce his intention to run in the 2020 presidential election — later won by Joe Biden — last July.

While Caitlyn and Kanye previously had a close relationship, the rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, 40, has put a strain on things. “They always got along really well, but when Kim and Kanye split, it affected their relationship. It became difficult for the family because they didn’t want to take sides,” the source added. “They have always had respect for one another, but Caitlyn wants to ensure she doesn’t overstep any boundaries with Kim. [Kim and Kanye’s] divorce changed things between them,” they explained.

As for the rest of her family — including daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, and step-children via ex-wife Kris Jenner, Kourtney, 42, Kim, 40, Khloe, 36, and Rob, 34 — Caitlyn had made it clear she doesn’t wsnt public support. “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,’” Caitlyn during a May 26 interview on CBS This Morning. “[I told them] not to be involved whatsoever….I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I just said, say ‘no comment,’ address your comment to me,” she explained.

Former Olympian @Caitlyn_Jenner is one of the highest-profile challengers to Governor Gavin Newsom in California's upcoming recall election. Jenner has been critical of the state's homeless crisis and Newsom's response to COVID-19. Jenner joins us to discuss more. pic.twitter.com/oO3Z8PHxhs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 26, 2021

Our source echoed that politics is “off-limits” during family dinners, but Kendall and Kylie support their dad no matter what. “Kendall and Kylie support Caitlyn and remain extremely close to her. The family is divided when it comes to politics, so they really all just try to keep that separate. It’s sort of an off-limits topic at the dinner table,” they told HL. Both Caitlyn and Kanye’s political runs haven’t been without controversy: Kanye caused a stir at a rally in North Carolina where he said, “I almost killed my daughter” in reference to a conversation he and Kim had about aborting her pregnancy with North West, 7. Caitlyn has also ruffled feathers with comments, including her stance that “biological boys” who are trans competing on “girls’ sports” teams isn’t “fair.”

“Caitlyn would love her family to stand behind her but doesn’t expect her family to participate in any serious way in this campaign,” our source also said. “She hopes things will change because she has always had political aspirations and could truly use the support. She knows how much power her family has when it comes to future votes,” they explained.