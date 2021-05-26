Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why Her Famous Kids Won’t Be Involved In Her Campaign For CA Governor
Caitlyn Jenner explained why running for California governor is her ‘deal,’ and not Kendall, Kylie or anyone else’s business, during a TV appearance on May 26.
It’s no coincidence that not one of Caitlyn Jenner‘s children and step-kids have used their massive social media platforms to promote the Olympic gold medalist’s run for California governor, after launching her campaign on April 23. “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,'” Caitlyn said while appearing on CBS This Morning on May 26. This surprised one of the co-hosts, Anthony Mason, who asked, “You told them not to be involved?”
Former Olympian @Caitlyn_Jenner is one of the highest-profile challengers to Governor Gavin Newsom in California's upcoming recall election. Jenner has been critical of the state's homeless crisis and Newsom's response to COVID-19.
Jenner joins us to discuss more. pic.twitter.com/oO3Z8PHxhs
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 26, 2021
“Yes…Not to be involved whatsoever,” Caitlyn confirmed. She doesn’t even want her daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, in addition to the children of her ex-wife Kris Jenner (Kourtney, 42, Kim, 40, Khloe, 36, and Rob, 34) to talk about Caitlyn’s campaign in interviews. “I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I just said, say ‘no comment,’ address your comment to me,” she said.
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared why she thinks she’s fit for the job, despite having no political experience. “I think that’s a good thing, being from the outside. The insiders who we’re talking about as what makes you qualified — well, these insiders who are qualified…they’re the ones responsible for 13.3% tax rates. We have the highest tax rates in the country. We have a homeless crisis in California. They’re the ones responsible, not me. I’m going in there to fix those things,” Caitlyn insisted during the morning television show appearance.
Caitlyn is likely heading into California’s first recall election since 2003. Caitlyn would be running as a Republican against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently facing heavy criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Calfiornia’s homelessness crisis. Regardless, “recent polls” showed that 49 percent of California’s registered voters are planning to say no to this recall election and keep Gavin in office, according to a statistic cited by CBS This Morning. However, in an effort led by Republicans, enough signatures (more than 1.6 million) were collected to make this Republican campaign qualify for the ballot, according to the California secretary of state’s office (per The New York Times).
Caitlyn is also facing heavy backlash for “liking” a meme that Donald Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., recently shared that pitted Caitlyn against Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. People were disappointed to see Caitlyn support a post that mocked another transgender woman (Caitlyn announced her transition in 2015).
Before this social media uproar, Caitlyn admitted that her children were “scared” for her “safety” and “what the media is gonna do” after announcing her bid for California governor while speaking with CNN‘s Dana Bash in an interview that aired on May 10. In addition to Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn also shares her kids Brody Jenner, 37, Brandon Jenner, 39, Cassandra Marino, 40, and Burt Jenner, 42, with previous partners.