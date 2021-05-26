Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why Her Famous Kids Won’t Be Involved In Her Campaign For CA Governor

It’s no coincidence that not one of Caitlyn Jenner ‘s children and step-kids have used their massive social media platforms to promote the Olympic gold medalist’s run for California governor, after launching her campaign on April 23. “I did speak with all my children and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want one tweet, I don’t want you—this is my deal,'” Caitlyn said while appearing on CBS This Morning on May 26. This surprised one of the co-hosts, Anthony Mason , who asked, “You told them not to be involved?”

“Yes…Not to be involved whatsoever,” Caitlyn confirmed. She doesn’t even want her daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23, in addition to the children of her ex-wife Kris Jenner (Kourtney, 42, Kim, 40, Khloe, 36, and Rob, 34) to talk about Caitlyn’s campaign in interviews. “I said if anybody asks any questions in the media — because obviously they are in the media — I just said, say ‘no comment,’ address your comment to me,” she said.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared why she thinks she’s fit for the job, despite having no political experience. “I think that’s a good thing, being from the outside. The insiders who we’re talking about as what makes you qualified — well, these insiders who are qualified…they’re the ones responsible for 13.3% tax rates. We have the highest tax rates in the country. We have a homeless crisis in California. They’re the ones responsible, not me. I’m going in there to fix those things,” Caitlyn insisted during the morning television show appearance.

Caitlyn is likely heading into California’s first recall election since 2003. Caitlyn would be running as a Republican against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is currently facing heavy criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Calfiornia’s homelessness crisis. Regardless, “recent polls” showed that 49 percent of California’s registered voters are planning to say no to this recall election and keep Gavin in office, according to a statistic cited by CBS This Morning. However, in an effort led by Republicans, enough signatures (more than 1.6 million) were collected to make this Republican campaign qualify for the ballot, according to the California secretary of state’s office (per The New York Times).