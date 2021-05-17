Caitlyn Jenner Slammed For Supporting Trump Jr’s Hurtful Post About Asst. Health Secretary Rachel Levine

Caitlyn Jenner’s under fire for posting a vicious meme from Donald Trump Jr. comparing her looks to Asst. Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who’s also trans.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a particularly egregious post to Instagram on May 17, a side-by-side comparison of Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine (a “liberal girl”) and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner (a “conservative girl”). The extremely grainy photo of Levine isn’t flattering and clearly taken while she’s mid-speech. Jenner is dolled up in a bustier with full hair and makeup for a photoshoot.

“It seems to hold true no matter what!!!! Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason,” Trump wrote on Instagram, including several laughing emojis. You can see the post here. It’s gross, but expected from Trump. What’s worse is that Jenner shared the post to her own Instagram Story and laughed about it. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenner and Levine’s offices for comment.

Caitlyn, who announced on April 23 that she’s running for governor of California in a potential runoff election, faced backlash from her cruel joke about another trans woman. “Bullying and making fun of your Trans Sisters will not bring you peace or help you gain acceptance with Cis people,” a transgender activist tweeted. “They are using you, not lifting you up. I hope you can have empathy and see the damage you are causing your own Trans community. Please stop.”

“Caitlyn Jenner is essentially bullying a fellow trans woman. Not to mention, Sec Levine will probably get antisemitic harassment over this Bc she’s jewish,” journalist Peter Fox pointed out, retweeting someone who said that “Caitlyn Jenner is despicable.” Said another Twitter user, perhaps more passionately: “@Caitlyn_Jenner

you’re straight up f***ing trash. Dr. Rachel Levine is a million times more intelligent and a trillion times more beautiful of a person than you are.”

Caitlyn has sparked controversy with her staunch Republican beliefs, particularly when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. The Olympic gold medalist told TMZ that she opposes “biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school.” She called it a “question of fairness.” This comes as controversial, discriminatory bill in Missouri is weighed that would force kids in public schools to only compete on sports teams corresponding with their biological sex.

She was further asked if that “delegitimizes” the identity of trans children. She declined to answer, but reiterated her beliefs on Twitter later that day. Caitlyn tweeted, “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”