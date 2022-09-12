Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Kiss In Rare PDA Photos At U.S. Open

For Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Sunday’s men’s singles final at the 2022 U.S. Open ended in “love.” Devin, 25, and Kendall, 26, watched as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud on the court of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. New York. During the match, the action got hot in the stands, with the rekindled lovers sealing their resurrected love with a kiss. Photographers captured Kendall, wearing a blue sweater tied around her shoulders, leaning in to kiss the Phoenix Suns player, a rare moment of PDA from this very private couple.

Kendall and Devin weren’t in NYC just for the tennis. The two were in the Big Apple for the climax of New York Fashion Week. On Friday (Sept. 9), two days before they took their rekindled romance to Queens, the couple was photographed walking hand-in-hand to an NYFW after-party. Kendal, sporting a chic black and white jumpsuit-inspired outfit, strolled while holding onto her man, who was dressed in black. The following day, they say in the front row for the Marni show, with Kendall opting for a floral sundress and knee-high boots.

This New York visit comes two months after Devin and Kendall gave their romance a second shot. The couple split in June after Kendall thought he wasn’t “as serious as she was” about this romance. The two began dating in 2020, and things seemed to be going well. Kendall even brought Devin to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May, which is why the split a month later was so shocking. However, Devin took the split as a wake-up call and worked hard to win Kendall back.

“He’s been laser-focused on making her happy ever since,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July after fans began speculating about a reconciliation. “It’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together; everyone would love to see them get married.”

In early July, Kendall and Devin reportedly spent time together in the Hamptons. Shortly afterward, she wore a Suns shirt, adding more fuel to the reunion rumors. In the middle of the month, Kendall took a tropical vacation and shared a few videos and photos from the trip. She may have also let it slip that she and Devin were back together because fans thought Devin was swimming in the background of one of her vids. He confirmed their suspicions by sharing a photo of him on a tropical vacation, a low-key way of announcing that he and the Kardashians star were back on.