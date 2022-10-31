Kendall Jenner Mocks Herself With Cucumber Halloween Costume After Cutting Struggle

Kendall Jenner isn’t above mocking herself! The gorgeous supermodel, 26, took to Instagram on Halloween to post the holiday’s most coolly comedic costume for her 242 million followers! In the photo post, Kendall rocked a very realistic looking cucumber costume with skintight green latex leggings. She pulled her famous brunette locks back into a casual ponytail and aimed the tip of a vegetable knife at her cheek, in a supermodel-esque pose. She wore a nude-toned makeup palette and added little green stud earrings. “i’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” she cleverly captioned the post.

But the broader joke was on herself — back in May, the reality icon was publicly skewered for a cucumber cutting fail on a season 1 episode of The Kardashians. “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?” mom Kris Jenner, 66, asked her during a scene in the kitchen. “I’m making it myself — I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy,” she said during the viral clip, during which she awkwardly navigated the vegetable while wearing an 818 sweatshirt.

The model herself later admitted the attempt at domesticity was “tragic,” in response to a similarly worded tweet. After the hilarious moment, Kendall again took to Instagram stories on May 27 to share another photo of herself attempting to cut a cucumber. “Here we go again,” she captioned the pic.

Still, five months later, she seems to fully appreciate the humor in it. And so do her followers, who took to the comments section to joke about the months-long cucumber drama. “Cryin,” reacted BFF Hailey Bieber, while singer Normani wrote, “oh my goahhhhh” alongside several laughing/crying emojis. Big sister Kim Kardashian reacted with a simple row of laughing emojis.

“But like honestly have you learned how to slice them better since then?” quipped a fan, with another writing, “Should be great practice on how to cut it.” Yet another wrote, “THIS IS TOO ICONIC.” “Responding to the haters like” penned a follower. So while she may not cut a cucumber well, she certainly knows how to memorialize the moment with an iconic look.