Kendall Jenner Responds After Being Mocked For Not Knowing How To Cut A Cucumber

Kendall Jenner finally broke her silence on the vegetable-slicing debacle that shook her world. The 26-year-old model took to her Twitter on Thursday (May 12) to clap back after fans mocked her for the unusual way she cut a cucumber on the latest episode of The Kardashians. “Tragic,” she shared alongside a retweet of a critic’s post reading, “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f*king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed #TheKardashians.”

In the May 12 episode, Kendall hangs out with her mom Kris Jenner when the matriarch asks if her daughter would like their personal chef to make a snack. Kendall declines, adding, “I’m making it myself — I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.” After the Calvin Klein ambassador attempts to cut the veggie without holding onto it, she decides to awkwardly grab it with one hand and a knife with the other hand as if she were in a game of Twister. And social media agreed, calling Kendall out for it making it look anything but “pretty easy.”

“Anytime you feel like you’re bad at doing something, watch Kendall Jenner chop a cucumber,” wrote one user, as another commented, “My kids started with wooden velcro vegetables, she should look into that.” Yet another threw hilarious shade by posting, “Kendall cutting a cucumber has derailed my entire week.”

The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me pic.twitter.com/K0mBmvkzHu — ♔b (@badtasticb) May 12, 2022

Some fans also brought up the fact that Kendall has previously spoken out about her experience in the kitchen, although she didn’t quite say she was an expert in food prep. “Me and my friends love to cook together, but we’re more experimental,” she explained to Cosmopolitan in 2020. “I need to explore it more though, I have so many cookbooks that I need to crack open.” She added, “I find cooking very therapeutic and generally enjoy letting something other than a phone or a TV occupy my mind.”

Perhaps the incident was merely Kendall’s cooking learning curve and she’ll be back to tackle another vegetable soon on the show. HollywoodLife will keep you posted if Kendall does, in fact, redeem herself in the kitchen. Stay tuned!