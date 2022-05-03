Kendall Jenner Looks Incredible In Sheer Skirt & Crop Top For Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner went for a very sexy look for her Met Gala after-party outfit. She paired a sheer crop top and skirt with silk lingerie.

May 3, 2022 8:23AM EDT
Cardi b arriving to the met gala after party in New York City Pictured: Cardi B Ref: SPL5307327 030522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York City, NY - Blake Lively leaves The Carlyle hotel in a short red dress and heels headed to the MET Gala after party in New York City. Pictured: Blake Lively BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kourtney Kardashian stuns while heading to a Met Gala afterparty with Travis Barker in New York. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: PapCulture / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala style doesn’t just begin and end at the actually Met Gala. There’s always the after-party look. Kendall stepped out in pink-colored lingerie underneath a sheer, lace crop top and skirt while heading to an after-party at Zero Bond.

Kendall Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala after-party look. (PapCulture / BACKGRID)

The supermodel opted for a simpler style for her after-party look. She paired her outfit with strappy heels. Kendall had previously appeared to have bleached her eyebrows for the Met Gala, but her brows were back to their natural brown shade by the after-party.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall dazzled in a two-piece outfit that was custom-made by Prada. She wore a sheer tank top under a fishnet crop top that she paired with a massive black skirt. The billowing skirt had a long train and definitely gave off Gilded Age vibes.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” and the dress code was “gilded glamour.” Some of Kendall’s sisters definitely embraced the theme. Khloe Kardashian made her Met Gala debut in a gold sequined gown. Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown.

All of Kendall’s sisters attended the Met Gala for the first time together. Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian joined Kendall, Kim, and Khloe on fashion’s biggest night. Kylie honored the late Virgil Abloh with her white dress, and Kourtney came with fiance Travis Barker.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Once again, Kendall technically came solo. Her boyfriend Devin Booker did not attend the Met Gala. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Devin would not accompany Kendall as much as he “would love to be there to support” her. Devin is a player for the Phoenix Suns, and the team is currently in the midst of the NBA Playoffs. While Kendall was on the red carpet, Devin was on the court. Despite a recent hamstring injury, Devin helped lead the team to victory over the Dallas Mavericks on May 2.

