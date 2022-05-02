Khloe Kardashian Is A Golden Gilded Glamour Goddess At Her First Ever Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian, 37, did not disappoint her fans at the reality star’s first-ever Met Gala appearance! The single mother of True Thompson, 4, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 2, looking like a golden goddess! Although she did not have a date on her arm, the Denim Jeans queen wasn’t exactly alone, as she had her sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Kylie Jenner, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 26, also in attendance, as well as her momager, Kris Jenner, 66.

Let’s take a minute to talk about Khloe’s stunning outfit, as she pulled out all of the stops at this year’s Met Gala. wearing a form-fitting and slightly see-through, shimmery golden gown by Moschino. The gown was lowcut in the front, which came down over her chest in a V-shape. The dress was long, barely touching the floor. Khloe accompanied the gown with a pair of gold sunglasses and had her beautiful blonde hair parted to one side. When speaking to host La La Anthony, 39, Khloe said that attending this year’s Met Gala was “scary, but fabulous.” She added, “I am so excited that we are all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience.”

As fans know, Khloe has had a rough year since splitting from her baby daddy, NFL star, Tristan Thompson, 31. After admitting to Khloe that he had fathered a son — who was born in December 2021 from a woman that Tristan cheated on Khloe with named Maralee Nichols — Khloe ended their romance once and for all. Since then, she’s been focusing on raising her daughter and, clearly, her fitness — as she looks absolutely phenomenal.

Khloe gave fans an indication that she was going to be in attendance earlier in the day when she was spotted arriving at her NYC hotel wearing grey sweatpants and a matching grey hoodie. With a slight grin on her face, Khloe appeared to be carefree as she was most likely running last-minute errands before getting glammed up for The Met. Needless to say, although this was Khloe’s first Met Gala, it surely won’t be her last.