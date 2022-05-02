Kendall Jenner Slays In Sheer Black Crop Top & Poofy Skirt With Bleached Eyebrows At Met Gala

Kendall Jenner always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, celebrating the opening of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion.’ The 26-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a sheer black crop top with a high-waisted, poofy ruffled skirt.

Kendall’s sheer tank top was covered in rhinestones while the skirt was super poofy with a long train that was decked out in ruffles and flowed all around her.

As for her glam, Kendall’s brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless waves while she completely bleached her eyebrows and added a sultry smokey eye.

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

Kendall’s look was a total 180 from the dress she wore to last year’s gala when she channeled Audrey Hepburn’s character of Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady. She rocked a skintight sheer Givenchy Haute Couture gown that was completely covered in crystals and showed off her incredibly toned figure underneath.

Since arriving in NYC, Kendall has rocked a slew of fabulous outfits. She stepped out for dinner the night before the gala with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker. Kendall wore a pair of tight, high-waisted beige flare leg pants with a tiny crop top and a baggy brown corduroy jacket on top. She topped her look off with a bedazzled purse and brown leather booties.

Aside from this look, Kendall looked fabulous when she rocked a vintage Roberto Cavalli Mongolian Lamb Fur Jacket with a tiny brown fall 2022 16 Arlington brown Haile Leather Mini Skirt. She accessorized her look with a Fane Bra Bag and a pair of black By Far Stevie 42 Black Smooth Calf Leather boots.