Khloe Kardashian Tours Mom Kris Jenner’s New House & Freaks Over All The ‘Fabulous’ Stuff: Watch

Khloe Kardashian checks out her mom Kris Jenner‘s new home in a preview clip for this week’s The Kardashians, and gasps over the KarJenner matriarch’s “fabulous” space. Decked out in a skintight black bodysuit, Khloe takes in the “opulence” of Kris’s various decor details while touring the space with grandmother Mary Jo and family friend Faye Resnick.

“The table, the ruffles, the little martini table!” Khloe exclaims while looking around the living room, taking in all the details.

From her dedicated dish room to her all-green refrigerator, the queen of momagers has style. See inside @KrisJenner’s new home in an exclusive new clip from @kardashianshulu 👉 https://t.co/IXxBJPmO9X pic.twitter.com/0HOyIk7TCM — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) May 10, 2022

The camera tours the various rooms of Kris’s home in the thirty second clip, showing the gorgeous living area, immaculate kitchen with a beautifully stocked fridge, a cocktail bar with hundreds of glasses, and a closet full of gorgeous china.

“Living in Kris Jenner world is just fabulous-ness.,” the reality star then says in a confessional. “Like being surrounded by opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass covered in diamonds, and always made up, and in these gowns, and candlelight and … fabulous s–t everywhere!”

The camera then cuts to Kris rocking a flowing, patterned gown with a martini in hand — clearly living her best life!

Khloe and Kris built their new homes next to each other in the KarJenner-faved neighborhood of Hidden Hills. In photos seen here, which surfaced on April 30, 2021, construction was underway on the properties of these two mega mansions that were just built in 2020.

The homes sit on land that used to contain a single family home once rented by Britney Spears in 2011 and 2012 for $25,000 a month, per The New York Post. According to Realtor.com, records show the mother-daughter duo dropped a combined $37 million for the 3.4-acre property — Khloe $17 million and Kris $20 million.

The reason for the hefty price tag? Kris’s home, for example, has “16,500 square feet, with eight bedrooms and 9.5 baths, and every conceivable amenity — an eight-car garage, covered patios, guesthouse, movie theater, gym, lounge, office and a pool with inset spa,” according to The Dirt.