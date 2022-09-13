Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny String Bikini While Reading In The Pool: Photos

Kendall Jenner is always showing off her incredible figure in some sort of sexy outfit or swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking a tiny string bikini while relaxing in the pool and reading a book.

Kendall captioned the photo, “hiii if you’ve watched my interview with @jayshetty then you know what this picture of my younger self pasted on my bathroom mirror is there for :) self love is so important tap into your highest self! sending love.”

In the photo, taken from behind, Kendall rocked a black and white zebra patterned bikini with a triangle top and matching bottoms that were extremely cheeky. In a video also posted to the slideshow, Kendall was being filmed from behind wearing yet another sexy string bikini while wading into the ocean.

Kendall has been on a roll with her outfits lately considering it is New York Fashion Week, and just yesterday she was out wearing a super short black and tan crop top with a pair of high-waisted navy blue and white polka dot flared leg trousers. The shirt was extremely short, putting her rockhard abs and tiny waist on display.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kendall was at the Khaite fashion show when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve gray Khaite Keese Pleated Maxi Dress. She styled the sleek dress with a Khaite Small Beatrice Leather Hobo Bag, Gucci Gg 2455/S Sunglasses, and black strappy heeled sandals.