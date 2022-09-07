This Is The Go-To Summer-To-Fall Transition Piece For ‘It Girls’ Like Kendall Jenner & Emily Ratajkowski

Image Credit: Olha/Adobe

Wait, before you pack away your skirts and dresses, hear us out. We know dresses and skirts are summertime staples, but we’re not in full-fledged fall mode just yet. Right now, we’re in a transitional period, the vibe is giving fall (Pumpkin Spice Lattes are officially back at Starbucks), but the weather hasn’t quite caught up.

Seeing celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Emily Ratajkowski wearing chic midi skirts showed us that it’s the perfect transition piece. We went on the search to find the perfect midi to add to your closet this season. Keep reading for more details on this fashion trend.

Slip on this satin A-line skirt and step into fall fashion. This midi skirt really plays up the midi trend we’ve been seeing from our favorite celebs. From the texture of the material to the stylish flair at the bottom, this skirt is a definite must-add-to-cart.

Wear this skirt with a cool casual outfit by pairing it with sandals or sneakers, or you can dress it up for a night out by pairing it with heels or wedges. Once fall officially sets in, whip out some cute booties or even cowboy books to give the skirt a western edge.

This satin skirt comes in a wide range of colors (some even feature subtle slits). Classic fall colors like dark chocolate, light beige, burgundy, and rust-brown are great options to really play into the season. If you want a more evergreen look, you can always opt for black or white. Love the skirt so much that you want to think ahead to another season? Lilac purple and dusty blue are great spring choices.

Don’t ditch your dresses and skirts just yet, you’ve still got some time to enjoy these fun fashion pieces. Add this must-have midi to your wardrobe lineup so you can bring it with you into fall.