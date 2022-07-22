Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cuddle On A Lounge Chair In Her New TikTok: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, captured a sweet moment between herself and boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, on TikTok. In a July 21 video, The Kardashians star laid on a grey lounge chair outside while Travis rested on her stomach. Kylie initially recorded just herself, before she panned the camera down her body to show the father of her two children, who had his hands wrapped around Kylie’s waist. So cute!

Although she was just relaxing outside, Kylie still had a full face of makeup in the video. She wore a long-sleeved light grey crop top and sported a pair of silver earrings. Travis could be seen wearing a black durag, though the rest of his outfit wasn’t visible. Kylie played her TikTok to the famous rapper’s song “Mafia,” which was released as a single in Nov. 2021.

Kylie doesn’t seem too concerned about the backlash for her private jet usage. For backstory, the makeup mogul allegedly took a 12-minute trip on her private flight to Camarillo, California, according to data from the Twitter account Celebrity Jets. Fans have accused Kylie of being a “climate criminal,” though she hasn’t responded to the backlash.

Kylie also drew the ire of fans by posting an Instagram photo of herself and Travis in front of their matching private jets. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” she captioned the black-and-white snapshot. Kylie purchased her custom Bombardier Global 7500, dubbed Kylie Air, for a whopping $72.8 million, per Page Six. It’s decked out with custom pink details, a KYLIE Cosmetics branded carpet, and a “Kylie” neon light. Travis purchased his own private jet in 2020 for a reported $72 million, which he’s registered as Cactus Jack Airlines. Both planes can hold roughly up to 19 people.