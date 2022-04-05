Khloe Kardashian Lets Daughter True, 3, Wear Full Face Of Makeup In Adorable Selfie: Photo

True Thompson got all glammed up for an adorable selfie that her proud mom Khloe Kardashian documented on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian let her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson rock a full face of makeup in a new photo. True, whose dad is NBA star Tristan Thompson, 31, looked so adorable in purple eyeshadow and bright red lipstick. She sweetly puckered up her lips for the close-up selfie, while also sporting a pair of diamond earrings and a necklace. Khloe, 37, captioned the photo of her daughter, “Good Morning 💋.”

Some of Khloe and True’s family members commented on the precious image of the 3-year-old. Kris Jenner dropped three kissy-face emojis to match her granddaughter’s gesture. Kylie Jenner gushed over her niece with a laughing emoji, as well as a few heart-eyes emojis. Khloe’s pals Malika Haqq and Adrienne Bailon were similarly enthused with True, as evident by their sweet comments.

The beauty session is the latest activity that True’s done with her famous mama. On March 24, Khloe took her only child to a trampoline park and recorded True jumping, running, and diving. A few days later, True dressed up like a little bunny and danced to Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with her cousin, Dream Kardashian, 5.

Since her parents’ latest split, True appears to be spending more time with her mom than her dad. Khloe tried for years to make things work with Tristan, but after he confessed to fathering a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, she ended things for good. Khloe finally broke her silence about the situation in a recent interview with Variety, where she confirmed the drama with Tristan will be featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”