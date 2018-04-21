Carrie Underwood Shares Another Close-Up Of Her Face & Her Lip Scar Is Actually Visible

Carrie Underwood is showing her husband love – and her face! The country singer shared yet another close-up selfie and this time you can actually make out the scar on her lip.

Carrie Underwood flew under the radar for months after mysteriously injuring her face, but the time to hide is over! The 35-year-old has been posting more photos of herself lately, with each one being clearer than the last. This time around, she shared a selfie where her scar is more visible than ever before.

The “Cry Pretty” singer shared an image of her wearing a Nashville Predators hat while supporting her hockey player husband Mike Fisher during a game on April 20. “Ready to cheer on the boys tonight! Especially that #12! I hear he’s alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds,” she captioned the post. But if you look closely at the (stunning) photo, you can make out the line between her nose and her lip where she got 40-50 stitches after falling while walking her dogs in Nov. 2017.

Carrie explained how she injured herself on iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones podcast on April 19. “I fell down… I was taking the dogs out and I just, I tripped,” she said. “There was one step and I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities! — So, that’s why my left hand is fine. But, I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would’ve been perfectly fine. But, there was one step that messed everything up.” The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker added that she fell and hurt herself “around my mouth.”