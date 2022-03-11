Breaking News

Tristan Thompson Reportedly Said He Was ‘Engaged’ To Khloe After Learning About Baby With Maralee

Apparently, Tristan Thompson informed Maralee Nichols while she was pregnant that he was ‘engaged’ to Khloe Kardashian and they would ‘be married soon.’

Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama is back in the headlines. Maralee Nichols, the mother of Tristan’s third child, submitted court documents on March 4 that were obtained by Us Weekly and feature alleged Snapchat messages between the pair. The messages are reportedly from April 2021 and show the NBA star, 30, and Maralee, 31, discussing her pregnancy. Tristan allegedly told Maralee that he was engaged to Khloe Kardashian, 37, at the time of his cheating.

“You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family.. I didn’t even know you were engaged,” Maralee reportedly wrote in one message. “You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.” A few days later, Tristan responded, “I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means. Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

Maralee’s court docs also reportedly show that Tristan spent $2 million on an engagement ring for Khloe, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. In May 2021, the pro basketball player allegedly informed Maralee — who got pregnant after sleeping with Tristan two months earlier — more about his future plans with Khloe. “Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage,” Tristan reportedly wrote in the Snapchat messages. “Just a heads up. We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America,” he added.

In December, Maralee claimed that Tristan had fathered a child with her, and a paternity test in January revealed that he was, indeed, the dad. Their son Theo was born in December and Maralee has accused Tristan of doing “nothing to support” the newborn. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” a rep for Maralee told HollywoodLife in a statement in Feb. 2022.

Tristan and Khloe were together at the time of his latest cheating scandal. Following the results of his paternity test, he issued a public apology to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and said Khloe does not “deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.” Khloe finally broke her silence about the situation in a recent interview with Varietywhere she confirmed the drama with Tristan will be on the upcoming Kardashians reality show on Hulu. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she told Variety. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”