True Thompson, 3, Is Just As Athletic As Her Daddy During Visit To The Trampoline Park With Mom Khloe

Like father, like daughter. True Thompson showed off her sports skills while bouncing around a trampoline park, while her mother, Khloe Kardashian, tried to keep up!

Wherever Tristan Thompson is, he is one proud papa today. His and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson, was a chip off the old man’s block when she hit up a trampoline park on Thursday (Mar. 24). In videos posted to Khloe’s Instagram, True, 3, showed off her developing athletic skills by jumping, running, and diving. Khloe, 37, did her best to keep up with True, but the young girl proved she was too fast for her mom.

That is – until True took a tumble. In one video captured by Khloe’s IG Story, True slipped on the slick trampoline surface and wiped out. Thankfully, she caught herself before she could faceplant on the surface. “Oh man!” shouted Khloe. However, like any great athlete, True picked herself up after falling and kept going. After all, there was more fun to be had!

In other videos posted to Khloe’s story, True dove into a foam pit – she even held her nose as if she was about to jump into the deep end of her mother’s pool. True seemed very fearless with each dive, and towards the end, True was going for it. She wasn’t holding her nose or anything. Clearly, the little girl felt proud of herself because she posed as Simone Biles does after a gold medal-winning floor exercise. Khloe captured this image of this next great gymnastics star and shared it with all of her followers.

If True ever tires of gymnastics, she does have a future on the runway, like her aunt Kendall Jenner. “We Gucci,” Khloe captioned the photos she uploaded on Mar. 6. True rocked a tweed Gucci coat in the gallery, featuring the brand’s Square G logo in blue. The young girl also sported a pair of Fendi boots and a multi-colored mod dress. The luxury clothes looked good on True, and Khloe was undoubtedly proud of her little fashionista. Towards the end of the photoshoot, KoKo kissed her baby girl on her lips.

True’s father, Tristan, 31, recently followed Khloe’s example by posting a cryptic, motivational saying to his social media. “Let the past guide you rather than making you feel guilty. Let the future excite you rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future,” went the quote Tristan shared online. Considering he’s dealing with the fallout of fathering a child with Maralee Nicols, it seems the quote struck a chord with him.