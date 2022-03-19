Khloe Kardashian Hides Face Behind Sunglasses As She Picks Up True, 3, From Gymnastics

Khloe kept a low profile as she played her favorite role of doting mom to her adorable baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian always looks fabulous stepping out in public no matter what the occasion. The 37-year-old Good American designer proved such is the case when she was spotted picking up her 3-year-old baby girl True from a toddler gymnastics class in Los Angeles on Friday (March 18). Even though Khloe kept a low profile with an oversized pair of dark sunglasses, there was no denying her enviable fashion sense.

Daring to impress, the reality star draped her famous figure in an all-black ensemble. She went virtually makeup free for the family outing, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage. Her trademark blonde tresses were left long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders. With a slight smile, Khloe happily led True into their white luxury vehicle.

The outing comes after Khloe weathered the storm of another scandal by Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True. The NBA player recently fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The news caused Khloe to call off her romantic relationship with Tritan for good and to focus on the future, as a source close to the situation EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating.” A second source echoed the sentiment, explaining, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.”

Meanwhile, Tristan’s plans for co-parenting True with ex Khloe were revealed after he was traded to a new NBA team once again. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tristan is happy to be playing for the Chicago Bulls — but taking care of True will always remain a priority. “It will be a nice distraction from his personal life that has gone astray with Khloe, but he still intends to see True as much as possible.” The insider added, “Co-parenting is one thing [Tristan and Khloe] actually do right with each other. So being further away, it might actually avoid further turmoil because they will have to talk to figure out the next steps for True.”