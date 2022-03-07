See Pics

True Thompson, 3, Is Ultra Stylish In A Gucci Coat & Fendi Boots As She Poses For Mom Khloe

Who needs to be ‘good’ when you can be ‘Gucci?’ True Thompson continued her rise to the top of the fashionista world with a new photoshoot with her mom, Khloe Kardashian.

“We Gucci,” Khloé Kardashian captioned the Instagram gallery she posted on Sunday (Mar. 6), and she wasn’t lying. Khloé, 37, shared photos of her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson, wearing a tweed Gucci coat, featuring the brand’s Square G logo in blue. The coat, with orange trim, went well with True’s mini basketball-themed purse. The 3-year-old also wore a Gucci dress featuring a colorful print and a pair of Fendi boots featuring the orange logo around the ankle.

In the last two pictures, Khloé cuddled with her baby girl, and fans similarly gave love to True in the comments section. “My sweet baby girl,” commented family friend Malika Haqq. Singer Cassie added, “I can’t even make it!!! So sweet!!!” “She’s so cute!!!” wrote Vanessa Bryant, and Savas Oguz wrote, “Swaggy Truey.” The rest of Khloé’s fanbase chimed in. “TRUE IS LITERALLY SO CUTE!!” “Tutu is gorgeous.” “So cute!” “Lovely.” “A queen.” “She’s beautiful.”

True’s fashionista cred has been well-established. Her mom was dressing the baby girl in high-end clothing ever since she came out of the womb. True kicked off 2022 with a fashion show, modeling a Dolce & Gabbana Only Good Vibes Graffiti Dress that costs $495. A month later, True strutted her stuff while wearing a tan knit sweater, matching sweatpants, and a Prada Mini Tessuto Bag (one that costs a whopping $1,195.) True also wore a bright red and orange tie-dye Khrisjoy jacket and an attitude that made her mother remarked, “where did this pose come from lol.”

Khloé’s own fashion raised a few eyebrows, recently. Amid her strained relationship with Tristan, 30, (following his recent drama of fathering a child with Maralee Nicholes.) Tristan hung out with Kanye West at the Setai Hotel in Miami on March 1, following Ye’s constant barrage of social media attacks on his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. After Tristan hung out with Ye, Khloé was spotted wearing a Life of Pablo hoodie while taking True out for some errands.