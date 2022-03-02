See Pic

Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Reunite For Dinner In Miami After Splits From Kim & Khloe

Deputy Editor of New York City

They may no longer be in relationships with Kardashian sisters, but Kanye West and Tristan Thompson proved to be on good terms themselves when they got together in Miami on March 1.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall during this dinner! Kanye West and Tristan Thompson were spotted having dinner at the Setai Hotel in Miami on March 1, in images obtained by TMZ. The two, who were also joined by some unidentified women for their night out, looked to be on great terms as they caught up and broke bread together. While Kanye has been spending time with his new lady, Chaney Jones, in Miami, Tristan was in town for a basketball game with his new team, the Chicago Bulls, who played the Miami Heat on Feb. 28.

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson out to dinner.

In January, Kanye hinted that he wasn’t too thrilled with Tristan amidst the very public drama with his daughter, Chicago West’s, birthday party. Kanye accused his ex, Kim Kardashian, of keeping him from the party by not giving him the address for the event. He also said that he asked Tristan for the address, but claims that Tristan would not give it to him without running it by his ex, Khloe Kardashian, first. Kanye eventually attended the party thanks to Travis Scott passing along the correct information, and he definitely appears to have gotten past any issues he may have had with Tristan about it.

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson.

‘Ye and Tristan ended their relationships with Kim and Khloe, respectively, in 2021. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and Khloe broke up with Tristan at the beginning of summer. Months later, in December, it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nicholes and fathered another child with her. In court documents, Maralee claimed that she and Tristan had secretly been having an affair for months before the baby was conceived, as well.

Despite their issues with Kanye and Tristan, though, Kim and Khloe have both been adamant that they want the men in their kids’ lives. Kim shares four kids with Kanye, while Khloe has one daughter, True Thompson, with Tristan.