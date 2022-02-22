Fashion

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 4, Serves Looks While Modeling A $1200 Prada Bag – Photos

true thompson
Lifestyle Director

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, is a serious fashionista & she looked adorable while posing with her Prada purse in new photos.

It seems like Khloe Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter, True is taking after her mom, and she proved that in her latest photos. True looked adorable in a tan knit sweater with matching sweatpants and a matching Prada Mini Tessuto Bag which costs a whopping $1,195.

Khloe posted a slideshow of photos of True in her outfit with the caption, “where did this pose come from lol.” On top of her tan sweatsuit, True rocked a bright red and orange tie-dye Khrisjoy jacket which she left open. She topped her look off with a pair of fuzzy tan lace-up boots.

True is quickly becoming quite the fashionista and aside from this Prada look, True recently wore Dolce & Gabbana. Khloe posted a slideshow of photos of True rocking the Only Good Vibes Graffiti Dress which costs $495.

Khloe captioned the post, “Only Good Vibes Dress @dolcegabbana,” while True smiled for the camera in the adorable outfit. In the first photo, True rocked the sleeveless, bright orange and blue patterned dress while looking off into the distance and holding on to her leather jacket.

In the second photo, True had her hand on her hip and rested her arm on her stuffed animal sheep behind her. She styled her swing dress with a pair of black patent leather Dr. Martens combat boots and high socks.

In our favorite photo, True wore her leather jacket while holding it open to show off her dress. She was smiling from ear to ear and looked so happy in her cute little outfit.