See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Bonds With True, 3, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 2, On Trip To Book Store — Photos

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago Attend Sunday Service Hosted By Kanye West, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Feb 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian shared images of her day out with the kids to Instagram the same afternoon, prompting Kanye West to object to a photo of a filtered Chicago.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, spent some quality time with daughter True Thompson, 3, niece daughter Chicago West, 4, and nephew Psalm West, 2. The Good American founder was spotted with the toddler trio at a Barnes & Noble bookstore near her home in Los Angeles suburb Calabasas on Saturday, Feb. 19 in photos published via the Daily Mail. She sweetly held True’s hand as the group excited the retailer, with a black suited security guard right behind.

Khloe takes Chicago, Dream, True and Stormi to The Grove. (APEX / MEGA)

It was seemingly a good trip for the kids, all of whom carried their very own green bags from the shop, likely filled with books or treats. Chicago appeared particularly excited, putting the handle of the bag in her mouth and later flashing a smile as she enjoyed some ice cream with her cousin, brother and aunt. Kim Kardashian‘s mini-me looked adorable in a pink Barbie t-shirt (a theme of her recent birthday) and orange shorts, while True showed off some designer duds in a black Lanvin logo dress. The cousin duo looked so cute as they walked hand in hand after the treat!

Khloe was looking absolutely incredible in a skintight pair of black leggings by Echt paired with a sleeveless, high scoop neck bodysuit, both showing off her curves. She channeled her mom Kris Jenner, 66, with a black leather quilted fanny pack from French luxury label Chanel, tying the ensemble together with a chic pair of black sunglasses. She curiously finished the look with a green pair of sneakers by Kanye West‘s Yeezy — specifically, the iconic Boost style.

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Mother-Daughter Photos

Khloe Kardashian Appears Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Her Serial Cheater Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress Maralee Nichols Khloe Kardashian is Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Jan 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021

Earlier in the day, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian host shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her day out with the kids. “Girls Day,” she captioned one selfie of her and a smiling Chicago, who appeared to be filtered. Although the photo was adorable, dad Kanye took objection to the snap, writing: “These pics are too grown looking for my little girl.” The caption appeared on a re-post of his own to social media, which he deleted several hours after sharing it to his feed.