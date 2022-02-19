See Pics

Kanye West Says Chicago, 4, Looks ‘Too Grown’ In Photos From Aunt Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Girls Day’

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian shared snaps of her niece Chicago West and daughter True Thompson, Kanye took issue with the Instagram filter used on his 4-year-old.

Kanye West, 44, wasn’t thrilled about an apparent Instagram filter that his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian used on a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago. The Good American founder, 37, shared several snaps to her Instagram story of “girls day” with niece Chi and daughter True Thompson, 3, on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“These pics are too grown looking for my little girl,” Kanye wrote via his own Instagram account shortly after Khloe shared the images snuggling up to sister Kim Kardashian‘s daughter. While a filter wasn’t directly named on the posts, one appeared to be in use that seemingly added longer lashes and a glossy lip.

The latest Instagram post from the Yeezy designer comes just a day after Kim’s sisters — including Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 24 — unfollowed him on social media. Mother in law Kris Jenner, 66, is still following the Illinois native.

Ye’s daughter Chicago been a hot topic of conversation over the last few weeks, mainly related to drama surrounding her joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, 4. In a controversial video shared to photo agencies, the “Flashing Lights” rapper alleged that he was not invited to the celebration. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing,” he said in the selfie filmed clip, taken while he was driving.

Later in the day, social media videos revealed that he did make it to the Barbie and LOL! Surprise themed soirée, holding Chicago in one image as she took a swing at pinata. Kanye revealed in a subsequent video that Stormi’s dad Travis Scott gave him the address to the party, thanking Kylie’s boyfriend for sharing the info.

Since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, things have seemingly gone from amicable to contentious between the SKIMS designer and now ex. While the pair were seemingly co-parenting and supportive of each other through most of 2021, Kanye seemed to change his tune once the KKW Beauty founder moved on with Pete Davidson, 28 — recently objecting to her request to become legally single, as well as posting a number of targeted social media attacks at the SNL actor.