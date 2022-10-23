Travis Scott Reacts Strongly To Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis fired back after rumors surfaced the rapper had been hanging out with Instagram model Rojean Kar while dating Kylie.

By:
October 23, 2022 12:06PM EDT
View gallery
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen arriving for a romantic dinner at Lucky's in Malibu. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Travis Scott broke his silence on the speculation that he has been cheating with rumored ex Rojean Kar while dating his baby mama Kylie Jenner. The drama began after Rojean, who was reportedly first linked to the rapper in 2013, posted a video to her Instagram on Oct. 20 where she is seen hanging out on a production set with Travis in the background, per The Shade Room. Taking to his own Instagram Stories on Oct. 22, Travis vehemently denied the accusations, claiming he “doesn’t know” Rojean.

“It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on,” Travis began in his post. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

He went on to share a snap from a Valentine’s Day celebration at what appears to be Kylie’s house, writing, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.” The “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker included a bunch of eye-roll emojis.

Travis Scott reacted to rumors he cheated on Kylie Jenner. (BACKGRID)

Rojean herself had apparently responded to the accusations of cheating at the time, according to screenshots shared on Reddit, where she hit back in the comments section writing, “I didn’t even realise [Travis] was there. Y’all need to stop perpetuating this s**t.”

While it’s been reported Rojean and Travis first met back in 2013, it wasn’t until 2019, when the pair posted snaps from similar locations, that fans began speculating there was something going on, as it was around the time Kylie and Travis first broke up, according to Cosmopolitan. At the time, Rojean spoke out and denied any love affair between her and the hip hop artist, per the outlet.

“None of these rumours are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

Kylie, who started dating Travis in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Stormi in 2018 and their son, whose name is still a secret, in February 2022, has yet to publicly respond to the drama.

More From Our Partners

ad