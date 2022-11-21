Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Sweetly Hold Hands On Romantic Beach Date In Malibu: Photos

There’s nothing more relaxing or romantic than a Sunday night at the beach, even in November! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen holding hands as they spent some time on the water on Sunday, November 20. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, both enjoyed some time looking out at the water, and then Travis was seen leading his girlfriend back across some rocks and to some steps after they’d spent some time on the beach.

As the couple looked out at the horizon, Kylie sported a long, leather jacket over a light blue top, which matched the frames of her sunglasses. She completed her look with a mini skirt and some black boots. She shared a few shots of her look (and one of Travis) both in the mirror and on the rocks on her Instagram. Travis rocked a black crewneck sweater and gray cargo pants, as well as a chain with a large piece of jewelry on it.

The beach date wasn’t the only romantic occasion that Travis and Kylie have shared recently. She cozied up to her beau at her mom Kris Jenner’s birthday celebration earlier this month. Travis shared the shot of himself with his arm around her waist as she looked gorgeous in a sparkling black dress.

The Malibu outing seemed like a super relaxing day for the couple. Kylie has been incredibly busy lately, making tons of public appearances, and showing off amazing looks. During a recent trip to New York, she looked royal while visiting the Mugler Exhibition with a diamond headpiece. For the same exhibition, she stunned in a sheer catsuit. During her stay in the Big Apple, she also attended the CFDA Awards, where she looked gorgeous in a sheer black dress with a leg slit.

The beach date and photo from Kris’ birthday came after Travis denied allegations that he had cheated on the Kylie Cosmetics founder after his rumored ex Rojean Kar shared a photo of herself, seemingly on a production set for the “Sicko Mode” rapper. Travis took to his Instagram Story to deny any allegations. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” he wrote.