Kylie Jenner Sparkles In Jaw-Dropping Diamond Headpiece & Black Corset Dress At Mugler Exhibition: Photos

Kylie Jenner certainly made a style statement at the Mugler exhibition. She dazzled in an unbelievable diamond headpiece and corset dress on the carpet.

By:
November 16, 2022 8:22AM EST
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner Mugler Couturissime Exhibition Opening, Brooklyn Museum, New York, USA - 15 Nov 2022 Wearing Mugler
Kylie Jenner steps out to the Brooklyn Museum for the 'Mugler' fashion exhibition in NYC. 15 Nov 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA918272_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner was the queen of New York City with her latest look. The 25-year-old arrived at the Thierry Mugler exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on November 15 in a massive diamond headpiece that cradled her face. She paired the lavish diamond accessory with a black strapless gown from Mugler’s 1995 collection.

Kylie Jenner at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in NYC. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

The headpiece was literally dripping with diamonds. Kylie didn’t stop there. She wore diamond stud earrings alongside the diamond headpiece. Kylie also wore feathered gloves that matched the bottom of her dress.

Kylie posted a video on her Instagram Story of her walking very slowly around the museum. “This is how we have to walk in this dress… It’s worth it. It’s worth it,” she said.

The makeup mogul changed into another very sexy look after walking the carpet. She rocked a black sheer catsuit and wore a white silk robe over the top since she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the catsuit. “Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum,” she wrote on Instagram. “Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

A close up view of Kylie Jenner’s gorgeous diamond headpiece. (Zuma / SplashNews.com)

The KarJenners have always been fans of Mugler’s collection. Just a week ago, Kylie wore a gorgeous sheer dress by Mugler to the CFDA Fashion Awards. She also sizzled in a black sheer Mugler dress at the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, notably wore one of the most iconic Mugler looks of recent years to the 2019 Met Gala. Kim stunned in a custom latex dress from the legendary designer that was dripping with crystals and gave off the appearance that she was soaking wet.

