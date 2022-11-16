Kylie Jenner Sparkles In Jaw-Dropping Diamond Headpiece & Black Corset Dress At Mugler Exhibition: Photos

Kylie Jenner was the queen of New York City with her latest look. The 25-year-old arrived at the Thierry Mugler exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on November 15 in a massive diamond headpiece that cradled her face. She paired the lavish diamond accessory with a black strapless gown from Mugler’s 1995 collection.

The headpiece was literally dripping with diamonds. Kylie didn’t stop there. She wore diamond stud earrings alongside the diamond headpiece. Kylie also wore feathered gloves that matched the bottom of her dress.

Kylie posted a video on her Instagram Story of her walking very slowly around the museum. “This is how we have to walk in this dress… It’s worth it. It’s worth it,” she said.

The makeup mogul changed into another very sexy look after walking the carpet. She rocked a black sheer catsuit and wore a white silk robe over the top since she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the catsuit. “Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum,” she wrote on Instagram. “Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

The KarJenners have always been fans of Mugler’s collection. Just a week ago, Kylie wore a gorgeous sheer dress by Mugler to the CFDA Fashion Awards. She also sizzled in a black sheer Mugler dress at the Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, notably wore one of the most iconic Mugler looks of recent years to the 2019 Met Gala. Kim stunned in a custom latex dress from the legendary designer that was dripping with crystals and gave off the appearance that she was soaking wet.