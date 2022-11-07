Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sheer One-Shoulder Dress With Thigh-High Slit At CFDA Awards: Photos

Kylie Jenner stepped onto the red carpet at Monday’s CFDA Awards in New York looking every inch the makeup mogul and reality TV icon she is! The mother of two, 25, slayed in a sheer, one-shoulder look that snaked over her left shoulder. On her right arm, she wore one long sleeve for sexy, asymmetrical appeal. A separate black velvet skirt plunged down past her navel, with a long, open slit showing off her mile high legs. Kylie finished her look with an updo complemented by wet curls shaped onto her forehead, a dramatic white manicure, and glam, glossy red lips.

Her jewelry included jeweled earrings and rings, and she left her decolletage bare for a gorgeous profile. Finally, she rocked black stiletto pumps for a fully glamorous entrance. Kylie attended the event alongside mom Kris Jenner (fresh off celebrating her 67th birthday,) and sisters Kim Kardashian, 42, Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kendall Jenner, 27. All rocked devastatingly fashionable looks, with Kim wearing a liquid-looking black strapless dress, Khloe rocking an asymmetrical cutout dress in bronze, and Kendall wearing a plunging, angelic white gown. Kris went for an elegant, sweeping black number.

Kylie’s appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7 came on the heels of a collection of incredible Halloween looks. During the spooky holiday and leading up to it, Kylie posted photos of a stunning Bride of Frankenstein look and a recreation of Mistress of the Dark Elvira, and debuted matching angel costumes with her daughter Stormi, 4. Just after Halloween, she took to Instagram to share another cinematic look, dressing up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for a new Kylie Cosmetics campaign.

Back in 2017, the fashion and social media maven opened up to Glamour about why she felt she was “an inspiration to young girls”. “And I do feel like I inspire them – because I’m always changing up my look and experimenting,” she said of her ever-evolving fashion sense. “So, one week I’ll be really glam and girlie, and the next, a punk with blue hair. I see a lot of girls following my trends and, because they’re experimenting, becoming more comfortable in their own skin.”