Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Black Corset Top At Kylie Cosmetics Party With Travis Barker

The KarJenner clan was out in full force for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics’ latest line of Kylie Lip Kits – including the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt, 43, attended the bash at Ulta Beauty in Los Angles, rolling up to the party in a fierce black corset top and flowy black pants. Kourtney wasn’t alone, as she brought her husband, Travis Barker. Travis, 46, wore what appeared to be a satin sleeveless top emblazed with a vivid print of a punk rock girl. The drummer sported some serious black boots, black pants, and a chain around his neck.

Kourtney’s sisters – Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner– all came out to show love to Kylie Jenner with the launch of the latest Kylie Cosmetics offering. Kris Jenner attended the affair with her girls, matching Khloé, 38, as both dressed in the new Barbiecore trend. KoKo and Kris, 66, dressed in hot pink pantsuits, while Kim, 41, mirrored Kourt with an all-black ensemble. Kendall, 26, strutted to the beat of her own drum, wearing a vivid dress featuring a Hajime Sorayama-esque robot woman on the front. As for the woman of the night, Kylie, 25, sported an all-white ensemble while escorting daughter Stormi Webster into the party.

Kourtney and Travis are enjoying the remaining months of their honeymoon period, having tied the knot in May in a glamorous ceremony in Italy. A month before that, Travis and Kourt exchanged vows in Las Vegas, but due to some issues in obtaining a marriage license, the wedding wasn’t completely legal. She defended the marriage during a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Well, it’s not called fake married. There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she said, per Page Six. “We just did it anyway. It’s what is in the heart.”

Recently, Kourt had a bit of a scare when her ex – and father of her three children — Scott Disick was involved in a single-car accident. Scott crashed his Lambo while driving in Calabasas, suffering just minor injuries before walking back home. “Kourt and the kids were relaxing around the house when Scott called them with the terrible news,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELy. “They’ve all been over to Scott’s to check on him, and see if he needs anything.”