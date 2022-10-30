Kylie Jenner Becomes ‘Mistress Of The Dark’ Elvira In Plunging Black Dress: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, once again slayed a Halloween look as she transformed into Elvira from 1988’s Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark. The ensemble was pure ’80s camp as the makeup mogul recreated the movie’s poster in a plunging black dress with a black wig full of volume. She added sheer pantyhose and black pumps, just like actress Cassandra Peterson, now 71, donned in the promotional imagery from the first film. Finally, she finished the look with Kris Jenner approved glam that included plenty of black eye liner and a bold red lip. “MISTRESS OF THE DARK,” she captioned the image via Instagram alongside a spider emoji. Kris, 66, was clearly loving it as she commented with several black hearts in the comments.

In the comedy horror film, Peterson’s Elvira is a horror hostess for a television series Elvira’s Movie Macabre. She ends up moving to a conservative community after inheriting a home from her late aunt in Fallwell, Massachusetts. Ultimately, her goal is to move to Las Vegas for a show but she ends up getting caught up in small town shenanigans — leading to her arrest for witchcraft (but then later moving to Vegas for her planned musical show). The James Signorelli directed project also stars W. Morgan Sheppard, Daniel Greene, Jeff Conaway, Susan Kellermann and Edie McClurg.

Kylie has long been a lover of Halloween, embracing extravagant costumes and transformations over the years! Her passion for Spooky Season is also seen through her annual Halloween-themed Kylie Cosmetics collections. This year, she teamed up with DC’s Batman for an epic comic-booked themed collab heavy on the shades of black, black and gray (just like the caped crusader’s original costume). Kylie herself looked incredible in the sexy campaign as she wore a sexy version of the suit complete with the bat ear mask.

This is one of Kylie’s many costumes for Halloween 2022 so far: she previously debuted a brilliant take of Elsa Lanchester in The Bride of Frankenstein via Instagram, complete with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier dress. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” the Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby founder declared in her captions.