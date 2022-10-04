Kylie Jenner Goes For A Black Mini, Black Leather Jacket & Black Boots As Her Last Paris Fashion Week Look: Photos

Kylie Jenner bid adieu to Paris Fashion Week in style when she rocked a tiny black leather mini skirt with an oversized leather jacket and boots. The 25-year-old posted a slideshow of photos leaving Paris while wearing the head-to-toe black leather look with the caption, “until next time paris,” with a flaming red heart emoji.

Kylie rocked a black hoodie with a baggy black leather zip-up jacket on top and an extremely short leather mini skirt. The skirt put Kylie’s toned legs on full display and she accessorized with a pair of mid-calf black leather boots, sunglasses, and a white snakeskin Hermes Birkin bag. Kylie has been taking PFW by storm, and we have to admit we are seriously going to miss seeing her outfits.

Aside from this look, Kylie attended the Balenciaga show two nights ago wearing a skintight, hot pink Balenciaga Spring 2023 Long Sleeve Shearling Dress. The long-sleeve fuzzy dress was covered in fluffy fringe and she topped her look off with large black and white sunglasses and pointed-toe black boots. She then attended the after-party wearing a fitted, long-sleeve black midi dress. She accessorized the frock with a pair of silver Balenciaga Small Ball Hoops Earrings and oversized white and black Balenciaga Spring 2023 Sunglasses.

When Kylie wasn’t at parties, she was sitting front row at fashion shows and one of her most unique looks was at the Loewe show when she wore a pair of underwear over her stockings. Kylie opted to wear a tight, low-cut scoop neckline white tank top with a pair of high-waisted tighty-whities. She opted out of wearing pants, and instead, wore white underwear over a pair of sheer black tights. She styled the bottoms with a gray peacoat, oversized black sunglasses, and chunky black pointed-toe pumps.