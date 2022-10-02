Kylie Jenner Wears Neon Shirt Over Skintight Catsuit For Balenciaga Show: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 25, once again looked incredible in another fashionable outfit during Paris Fashion Week. The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share a video of herself being filmed in a neon green short-sleeved oversized top over a black tight catsuit and heels as she attended the Balenciaga show. She also had her hair pulled back and added sunglasses to the look as she held a black bag in one hand and strutted her way toward the cameras.

Once the video was posted and made its way around social media, Kylie’s fans were quick to comment. “always looking cute out in Paris,” one fan wrote while another left heart emojis. A third fan asked if she was starting to model, since she certainly looked comfortable walking in the stylish outfit in front of flashes.

Before Kylie wowed with her latest look, she’s taken the week by storm with many other epic looks for the most fashionable time of the year. One look included a hot pink long-sleeved dress for a Balenciaga show she attended with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Another was a cream-colored off-the shoulder tight dress that she paired with designer sunglasses.

Kylie also got attention on Oct. 1, when she shared eye-catching Instagram photos of herself laying on a bed with bleached blonde eyebrows. The new lighter brows made her look almost unrecognizable but still gorgeous and she looked relaxed as she wore a black bikini top and enjoyed some green grapes off a serving plate. The photos, of course, received a lot of compliments as her posts usually do and proved how bold she could be with a new unconventional look.

When the fashionista isn’t attending popular events or taking head-turning photos, she’s spending time with her family. She recently took a trip to Disneyland with her daughter Stormi, , and her nieces, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Dream, 5. The group stayed close as they took in the magical sights and looked like they were having a great time, in videos that were posted.