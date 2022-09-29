Kylie Jenner Stuns In Plunging Blue Velvet Gown For Schiaparelli Show At PFW: Photos

Kylie Jenner has been taking Paris Fashion Week by storm and her outfits just keep getting sexier. The 25-year-old continued her stylish streak when she attended the Schiaparelli show on Sept. 29, wearing a strapless blue velvet gown with an incredibly plunging neckline.

Kylie’s fitted blue gown featured coned cups on her breasts while the neckline ended all the way at her belly button. Kylie put her ample cleavage front and center while the cups barely covered up her chest. The rest of the dress featured a corset bodice that flaunted her tiny waist while the rest of the skirt flowed down and straight.

The mother-of-two styled her dress with a thick black choker necklace with a massive black heart medallion hanging off it. She topped her look off with black pumps and stunning old-Hollywood glam. Her jet-black hair was slicked back into a high curly bun while the front of her hair was parted in the middle and swooped to the sides. She added a super sultry smokey eye and thick black cat-eye liner while a deep red matte lip tied her entire ensemble together.

Since arriving in Paris, Kylie has already rocked some seriously fabulous outfits, and the night before, she attended the Acne Studios show when she wore a skintight white Acne Studios Spring 2023 dress. The high-neck fitted gown featured long, wide sleeves that flowed into a cape behind her while the tight skirt was ruched on the front. She accessorized with a pair of Acne Studios Spring 2023 Sandals and white spiked Acne Studios Spring 2023 Earrings.

Aside from these looks, Kylie also attended the Balmain show when she wore a completely see-through white mesh mini dress that also had a plunging neckline. The mini dress was made out of ropes and two little circles covered up her chest while the bodice and skirt were sheer. She topped her revealing look off with a pair of Femme Ford Mules in Nude and a slicked-back middle-parted bun.